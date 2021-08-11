A collector paid a whopping $2,500 for the 40-year-old frosting on top of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake

A composite image of Chief Petty Officer Cook Dave Avery putting the finishing touches on Charles and Diana’s wedding cake; and an image of the couple on their wedding day. Central Press/Getty Images; Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The frosting from a slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake has sold for $2,565 at an auction.

The item from the 1981 wedding was expected to sell for around $278 to $417.

The man who bought it said he might add it to his collection, or sell it to raise funds for charity.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A British man has bought frosting from a slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s 1981 wedding for $2,565 (£1,850), The Guardian reported.

The more-than-40-year-old frosting – which is from one of the 23 official wedding cakes made for the royal wedding – was expected to sell for between between about $278 to $417 (£200 to £300), Insider’s Lauren Edmonds previously reported.

But Gerry Layton, a royal fan from Leeds, England, paid a far higher price in auction on Wednesday, according to The Guardian.

The self-described monarchist told The Guardian: “I thought I would like to add it to my estate, which will be going to charity after my death.”

“I also thought that I could put it up as a raffle prize with some of the money going to Centrepoint, which Princess Di was patron of.”

Centrepoint is a charity that supports homeless young people.

Dominic Winter Auctioneers’ website said of the cake slice: “It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it.”