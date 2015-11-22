35 beautiful vintage photos show what Istanbul looked like in the 1960s

Sarah Schmalbruch
Cushman Istanbul Dolmabahce Mosque and Water ViewCharles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University ArchivesIstanbul’s Dolmabahce Mosque.

2013 marked an all-time high for Istanbul’s tourism industry.

The city hosted 838,000 visitors in the first quarter of that year alone, a benchmark that hadn’t been hit for a decade.

Tourism numbers for the country have since slipped, causing a drop in hotel prices, which means it’s a great time to plan a trip to the city.

If you’re in need of some inspiration, we’ve compiled a set of vintage photographs of the city taken by amateur photographer Charles Cushman during the 1960s.

Cushman’s photos are evidence of the city’s rich history and culture, both of which are still apparent to visitors of the city today.

Here's Cushman's view of the Marmara coast from the Pan Am flight he took into Istanbul. The Marmara Sea, along with the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Strait, form the boundary that separates the Asian half of Istanbul from the European half.

Charles W. Cushman Photograph Collection / Indiana University Archives

While in Istanbul, Cushman stayed at the Hilton, which can be seen here, along with the Dolmabahce Mosque.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

The Hilton offered spectacular views of the Bosphorus Strait.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

And it had good views of the city itself.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Many of Cushman's photos show Eminönü, a neighbourhood that was at the center of the walled city of Constantinople.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

The cobblestone streets of Eminönü were filled with children.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

You could spot laundry hanging from balconies.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

The hills of Eminönü allowed for views of the water and the Atatürk Bridge, as seen in this photo.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Both the Atatürk Bridge and the Galata Bridge -- the lower level of which is pictured here -- cross the body of water known as the Golden Horn.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Besides the Galata Bridge, there's also the Galata Tower, a tower that dates back to medieval times and sits slightly north of the point where the Golden Horn joins the Bosphorus.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

The Golden Horn separates the north of European Istanbul from the south, dividing the old and new parts of the city. Here, ferries dock in the Golden Horn.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

For some people, like these commuters, ferries were the easiest way to get to and from work.

Charles W. Cushman / Indiana University Archives

Not everyone had cars, and the waterways separating Istanbul meant that some people's commutes were better suited to ferries.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Besides being an effective way to travel to work, ferry rides also served as a great way to catch views of the city.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Istanbul was -- and still is -- a city rich in history. It's home to many different mosques that feature unique architecture and towering minarets.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Below is one of the city's most well-known mosques, the Hagia Sophia. At the time this picture was taken, the mosque had already been turned into a museum, which is what it remains today.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Since its construction, the Hagia Sophia has served as a Greek Orthodox church, the seat of the Patriarch of Constantinople, and a Roman Catholic cathedral.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cushman was also able to capture the beautiful gardens that surround the front of the mosque.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Another popular tourist destination is the Blue Mosque, or Sultan Ahmed Mosque. Named for the blue tiles that cover its interior walls, the mosque dates back to the early 1600s.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

One of the best examples of the Baroque style from the Ottoman Empire, the Nuruosmaniye Mosque is located in Istanbul's Eminönü neighbourhood.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here, the city's hippodrome rises between minarets. The hippodrome used to be the center of life during the Byzantine and Ottoman empires.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Besides mosques, Cushman was also able to document a variety of street scenes all over Istanbul, like this corner store.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

These children were gathered in the street.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

This was taken near the Blue Mosque on a quiet Sunday morning.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here, people walk through a side street off Istaklal Caddesi, one of Istanbul's most famous avenues.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Cushman photographed all kinds of street vendors. Fruit stands lined the footpaths.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Boats were filled with fish.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Carts were piled high with nuts.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

And men sold flowers to people as they walked by.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

This vendor carried his goods on a donkey.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Along with donkeys, this motorised hearse is something you wouldn't see in Istanbul's streets today.

Charles W Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

The photos that Cushman took in Istanbul's Cihangir neighbourhood show some of the city's older architecture, like this apartment building.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

This little store in Cihangir sold a variety of items.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Like many of the city's neighbourhoods, Cihangir is full of sloping alleyways.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

Here, neighbours chat through windows.

Charles W. Cushman Photo Collection / Indiana University Archives

