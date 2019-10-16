The opponent who left a 27-year-old American boxer in a coma 'fighting for his life' wrote a heartfelt letter saying he cried and considered quitting the sport

Photo by Reuters / Jon Durr Patrick Day was treated in the ring and then taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

Charles Conwell wrote a heartfelt letter to Patrick Day, the 27-year-old American boxer who is in a coma because of injuries suffered during a fight on Saturday.

An unbeaten 21-year-old with 11 wins (and eight knockouts), Conwell fought Day in a super-welterweight bout in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. Conwell dropped Day with hard right hands in the fourth and eighth rounds before knocking him down again, for good, in the 10th.

Day received oxygen treatment in the ring, left the arena on a stretcher, and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. He had seizures before arriving, then had emergency brain surgery, but he remains in a coma. His trainer Joe Higgins said Day is “fighting for his life,” according to USA Today.

The situation is haunting Conwell, who said that if he could take it all back he would and that it made him consider quitting boxing forever.

However, he said he wants to use Day as motivation to win a world title in his name.

“This is my last time speaking on the situation because of this being a sensitive topic not only for his family and friends but for myself and the sport of boxing,” Conwell said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

Here’s Conwell’s letter in full:

Dear Patrick Day, I never meant for this to happen to you. All I ever wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back I would no one deserves for this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you. I can’t stop thinking about it myself I prayed for you so many times and shedded so many tears because I couldn’t even imagine how my family and friends would feel. I see you everywhere I go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing but I know that’s not what you would want I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to but to fight and win a world title because that’s what you wanted and that’s what I want so I’ll use you as motivation every day and make sure I always leave it all in the ring every time. #ChampPatrickDay With Compassion, Charles Conwell.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.