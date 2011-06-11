Charles Barkley’s New Gig: NBA Owner?

America’s favourite talking head wants in on an NBA team.



Sir Charles told Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer that he’d like to buy a piece of a franchise someday.

“I don’t have enough money to be like Michael [Jordan] and take complete control of an organisation. But it would be fun to, like whether it was in Philadelphia or Phoenix, to put a few million dollars in and be not a speaking owner but just a fun, good investment.”

Ah, to be rich enough to refer to a few million dollars as “a fun, good investment.”

It would be pretty great if Chuck was an owner. Would love to see him and Mark Cuban duke it out for the title of Most Fined NBA Owner.

Barkley added that he held “preliminary talks” with a group interested in buying the 76ers a few years ago, but that deal fell through.

