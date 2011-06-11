Charles Barkley's Bizarre Golf Swing Keeps On Giving

News this morning that Charles Barkley has a new fix for his horrible golf swing.



From the AP:

“He told reporters on Thursday he’s seriously considering playing left-handed next month at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe.”

“As Barkley put it: ‘It can’t be worse.'”

Barkley’s swing has become the meme that keeps on giving in recent months.

But he’s yet to give up on the game, much to the delight of anyone with an Internet connection.

Warning: This video may be physically painful to watch.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.