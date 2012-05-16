WATCH: The 12 Most Ridiculous Ads Featuring Charles Barkley

Photo: Twitter.com/Weight Watchers

Hall of fame NBA player Charles Barkley is best-known for being one of the best big men in NBA history. But he also has a portfolio of ad campaigns that includes Nike, Taco Bell, T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Right Guard, Weight Watchers and CDW.The Alabama native’s commentary on TNT’s Inside the NBA, coupled with his outspokenness and brash demeanor have long made him a favourite in the sports world.



Before Barkley put the headphones on, he was also beloved on Madison Avenue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.