WATCH: The 12 Most Ridiculous Ads Featuring Charles Barkley

Hall of fame NBA player Charles Barkley is best-known for being one of the best big men in NBA history. But he also has a portfolio of ad campaigns that includes Nike, Taco Bell, T-Mobile, McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Right Guard, Weight Watchers and CDW.The Alabama native’s commentary on TNT’s Inside the NBA, coupled with his outspokenness and brash demeanor have long made him a favourite in the sports world.
Before Barkley put the headphones on, he was also beloved on Madison Avenue.
With barely any dialogue, Godzilla vs. Barkley is classic 1990's advertising gold. Dark Horse Comics produced an actual comic for the 1992 Nike spot, and Nike made a trailer for the ad itself.
Fans who didn't follow Barkley before he was on TNT might have forgotten about the athlete's ads for Right Guard filmed when in the 1990s, when he was playing for the 76ers, Suns, and Rockets. The giant all star turned into a pretentious equestrian for the 'Anything Less Would be Uncivilized' campaign, and it is truly some of his most memorable work.
Barkley created controversy with his 'I'm not a role model' campaign in 1993, which seemed to take a shot at fellow athlete Michael Jordan who, well, was. In 2008, Barkley would live up to his proclamation with a DUI arrest.
A year later, Nike put out a commercial beginning with a woman telling Barkley, 'you are a role model.' The commercial featured Barkley and the recently retired Michael Jordan arguing over which player's signature shoe was better. The Charles Barkley Show featured various ads and guests throughout the 1990s.
Iconic line: Barkley telling Michael, 'white's whimpy.'
Charles on a horse. Charles on water. Charles in a plane. Charles in space. Throw in MJ and Bird and you have a classic 1990s McDonald's commercial.
This vintage Nike ad was the first time Barkley, also known as the 'Flying Coke Machine,' graced the world with his rapping skills, assisted by Public Enemy's Chuck D. Between the backgrounds and Chuck's wardrobe, the entire commercial is ridiculous. How much would David Stern fine a player today for complaining about being fined in an ad?
Long before Barkley's Weight Watchers, Miami's big three, and the widespread use of unlimited calling plans. Barkley and Dwayne Wade made a 2008 Super Bowl ad promoting T-Mobile's Fave Five. Wonder if Barkley still has that double-wide fridge?
One of the most expensive debuts in Barkley ad history premiering during the 2010 Super Bowl for at least $2.5 million. The ad promoted Taco Bell's new Five Dollar Box with Barkley rapping alongside then-Laker Lamar Odom.
It's been a while since T-Mobile, Barkley, and Wade have teamed up for an ad, but this spot from late 2010 is one of their best. It's the epitome of what people love about Barkley's work at TNT: his unique comical arrogance and blunt simplistic one liners. Spike Lee was involved in this project while legendary hip-hop duo Cool & Dre were responsible for the music.
Want to listen to the full remix?
This 2010 campaign used Barkley's famous mispronunciation of the word 'terrible' to promote Taco Bell's two-dollar meal dell. Taco Bell also ran the ad in over 10,000 movie theatres in the U.S.
This ad starred Charles and Dr. Shaquille O'Neal, once intense rivals, united on the same team. Yes, Shaq is a doctor and no, he still can't make a free throw.
Turner Sports won an Emmy for a different commercial about to Shaq's return.
And now for the most recent inductee in the Barkley hall of fame: The basketball giant wore a dress and heels for Weight Watchers' 'Lose Like a Man' campaign, Barkley told Parade, 'I think women are the most talented people in the world. I walked a little bit in heels and almost killed myself.'
The campaign also made headlines when Barkley was caught calling it a 'scam' on NBA.tv.
'I thought this was the greatest scam going--getting paid for watching sports--this Weight Watchers thing is a bigger scam,' he said.
