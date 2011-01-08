Charles Barkley: Tucker Carlson Is "An Idiot" And A "Nobody"

Charles Barkley went on a rant about Tucker Carlson, who called for Michael Vick to be executed for his treatment of dogs.
Barkley took a moment during his commentary on the Mavericks / Thunder game on TNT to blast Carlson:
There’s some idiot on another station, named Tucker Carlson, who called out Michael Vick…
Tucker Carlson, who’s a nobody, he used to work for us over here. We fired him because he sucked…
Carlson came to his senses a few days later and admitted he might have overspoke just a little, but Barkley is still furious:
“TV is a very powerful thing, but you just can’t get on here and say anything — if you’re a nobody.”
We’re waiting for someone to say that Tucker Carlson should be executed next.
Video below.
