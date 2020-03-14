Charles Barkley is under self-quarantine after taking a coronavirus test

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx Charles Barkley in 2017.

Charles Barkley called into “NBA on TNT,” where he’s normally an analyst, to tell his co-hosts that he has self-quarantined himself after getting tested for the novel coronavirus.

He said he wasn’t feeling well on Wednesday and decided to get tested, though he hopes it’s “just a bug.”

The NBA announced it was suspending its season earlier this week after two Utah Jazz players tested positive for COVID-19.

The retired basketball player called into “NBA on TNT,” where he’s normally an analyst, and told his co-hosts on Thursday that he got tested because he wasn’t feeling well.

“I spent the earlier part of the week in NYC, when I got to Atlanta yesterday I wasn’t feeling well,” he told his co-hosts, according to The New York Post. “I started yesterday. This is my second day. I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me taking any chances. I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon. I haven’t got the results back yet.”

Barkley said he’s in “limbo” as he waits for the results of his test, but says he hopes it’s “just a bug.”

The news of Barkley being tested comes after the NBA announced it was suspending the remainder of its season, the NCAA cancelled its March Madness tournaments, and several other leagues suspended activity.

Two Utah Jazz players – Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert – tested positive for the virus and dozens of players they came in contact with could face self-quarantines.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told fans on Thursday that the hiatus would last at least 30 days.

“As you know, we have temporarily suspended our season in response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Silver wrote in his letter to fans. “We made this decision to safeguard the health and well-being of fans, players, everyone connected to our game and the general public. This hiatus will last at least 30 days and we intend to resume the season, if and when it becomes safe for all concerned.”

Silver said tickets purchased to games would be honoured when games are rescheduled. If the games are cancelled, fans could receive credits for future games or refunds, Silver said.

