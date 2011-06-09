Charles Barkley SHREDDED Heat Fans Yesterday

TNT’s Charles Barkley echoed what you and everyone you know has been saying all season long, calling Miami Heat fans “the worst.”



Speaking to ESPN 1000 in Chicago Wednesday afternoon, Barkley shifted his criticism away from the “whiny bunch” he’s ripped for months, and focused on their fans.

Here’s his take on the South Beach faithful:

“Yeah they got the worst fans. No question. It’s not even loud in there. You’re at the game and you are like, ‘Man this place isn’t even loud.’ At least when you go to Chicago, it’s loud in there, it’s crazy down in Dallas but it’s not even loud in Miami’s arena.”

I’ll second that.

To be fair, Heat fans are an easy target. 60 per cent of the people sitting courtside are leather-skinned 55-year-old women in white sundresses. [My editor is making me say that’s an estimate. I’d take the over.]

They can’t even be bothered to stand up until the last two minutes.

But it’s still comforting to know that the Chuckster is on our side.

Here’s the full audio (the ripping starts at 17:45).

