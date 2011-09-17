CHARLES BARKLEY: I Would Never Vote For Sarah Palin But Glenn Rice Is My New Hero

Charles Barkley has admitted before he has a crush on Sarah Palin.



And after new dropped that Palin had a fling with basketball star Glenn Rice, Barkley was at it again.

Barkley chatted Rice/Palin on ESPN’s Waddle and Silvy yesterday and said:

“I’d never vote for [Palin], But Glen Rice is my new hero!”

Looks like Barkley still has a thing for Palin.

