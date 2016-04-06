Charles Barkley had an incredible reaction to Villanova's stunning buzzer-beater

Villanova beat North Carolina to win the 2016 NCAA Championship on Monday night in what many have already called the best national championship game in tournament history. First, Carolina’s Marcus Paige hit a complete circus shot three-pointer to tie the game with 4.7 remaining, only to quickly be outdone by Nova’s Kris Jenkins, who hit a three at the buzzer to win it all.

Reactions to the final seconds of the national championship game have fluctuated from elation to heartbreak. Villanova head coach Jay Wright stayed super cool, almost looking more like a coach who had just lost the national championship at the buzzer than won it.

Among all the reactions, though, the best might belong to Charles Barkley.





There’s so much to unpack here, namely why Barkley elected to watch the closing seconds of the game on a TV monitor when it was happening directly behind him. You have to especially love the way he momentarily pumps his knees up and down, hands above his head, before giving one final jump of shameless joy. Does anyone love basketball more than Chuck?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.