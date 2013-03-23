Charles Barkley On College Basketball's Biggest Villain: 'I Love Him'

Day Two of the NCAA Tournament is underway.



The big story of the day: Ole Miss and its polarising guard Marshall Henderson are playing favoured Wisconsin at 12:40 p.m. eastern.

Henderson is college basketball’s greatest troll, and he has draw a ton of criticism for his antics (which include taunting opposing fans in the middle of the game).

But there is something irresistible about him, and one very prominent basketball figure, CBS analyst Charles Barkley, is a fan. Here’s what he said on the pregame show today:

“Let me tell you something, America. There’s a kid named Marshall Henderson who you’ll get to see today. You either love him or you hate him. I love him. I have no problem with a kid having swagger, but he better back it up.”

We’ll see how America reacts after seeing him play today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.