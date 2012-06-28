Charles Barkley Isn't Afraid To 'Suck' As A Potential NBA General Manager

Photo: YouTube.com

Charles Barkley is a man not afraid to speak his mind a take criticism, and those qualities might make him the perfect candidate to become the general manager of an NBA team some day.In a radio interview with ESPN Chicago, Barkley — currently a studio analyst with TNT — re-announced his intention to move into NBA management, and in true Barkley fashion, said he isn’t afraid to suck.



The former Philadelphia 76er was linked with the vacant GM spot a few weeks ago, and after the Sixers missed out on reported first choice Danny Ferry, there could be a slim chance of a 76ers reunion for Barkley.

(via sportsradiointerviews.com)

“I want to do it. I had a couple of casual conversations, not this year or last year, but like three years ago when I first mentioned that I wanted to be a GM. At this rate I feel like I am going to be [a GM] eventually. I want that challenge. I am not afraid to fail. Trust me some of these other GMs suck already. I’ll just be in a long line of guys who suck.“

