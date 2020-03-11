Charles Barkley roasts Draymond Green in latest shot from their rekindled feud: 'He's the least-famous person in the boy band'

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Charles Barkley.

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley are once again locked in a war of words.

Barkley on Tuesday compared Green to the least-popular member of a boy band, saying: “He thinks all the girls are screaming for him, and like, no, they’re screaming for Justin Timberlake. You’re just in the band.”

The comments came after Green said he would take Barkley’s job as a TV analyst, calling Barkley “not smart enough, not qualified.”

Draymond Green and Charles Barkley have launched into a new round of verbal jabs, this time after Green threatened to take Barkley’s job.

The comments came after Barkley, on TNT’s “Inside the NBA,” roasted the now-15-49 Golden State Warriors and made fun of Draymond Green for getting ejected with a “triple-single” – single-digit stats in three categories.

Green responded the next day by saying Barkley was unqualified to talk about basketball, jabbing Barkley for not winning a championship in the NBA.

Mark J. Terrill/AP Images Draymond Green said Charles Barkley is ‘not smart enough’ to talk basketball.

“He should stop before I take his job,” Green told reporters on Friday. “If he keep talking, I’ll take it soon – sooner than he thinks. He probably should be quiet. He also can’t talk basketball with me, either. Not smart enough, not qualified. No rings. Can’t sit at this table.”

Barkley on Tuesday shot back with his own amusing quip, comparing Green to the “least-famous member of a boy band.”

“He’s like the guy in the boy band who’s the least important,” Barkley said. “He thinks the crowd is cheering for him; he doesn’t understand he’s standing next to Justin Timberlake. He’s the least famous person in the boy band, and he thinks he’s a star. And he’s not.”

Barkley continued: “He’s lucky to be in the boy band. He thinks all the girls are screaming for him, and like, no, they’re screaming for Justin Timberlake. You’re just in the band. Enjoy being in the band, because you’re never going to have any hit singles.”

Green and Barkley have had a rivalry for some time. During the 2018 playoffs, Barkley said he wished someone would punch Green, calling him “annoying.” After Green invited Barkley to say it to his face, Barkley apologised.

Later on during the playoffs, Barkley asked then-Warriors forward Kevin Durant if Green is “as annoying in person as he is on television?” Durant invited Barkley to go speak to Green in the Warriors locker room.

On Tuesday, Barkley said his jabs at Green have been playful.

“Draymond Green is a nice guy. I like Draymond, and he’s a good player … he’s a nice guy, I like messing with him.”

Barkley isn’t worried about Green taking his job, however.

“First of all, he don’t have a face for TV,” Barkley said. “He’s got a face for radio, so he’s not going to get my TV gig.”

Watch the clip below:

Here's what Charles Barkley had to say on today's show in response to Draymond Green. pic.twitter.com/e4fD4V5hIl — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) March 10, 2020

