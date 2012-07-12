The Arrogance And Complete Dominance Of The Dream Team Summed Up In One Fantastic Charles Barkley Quote

Photo: NBA TV

Many people forget the Dream Team actually had to qualify for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by finishing in the top four at the Tournament of the Americas in Portland the month prior.That of course came easily and no one embodied the feelings of the U.S. juggernaut better than Charles Barkley.



Part of the qualifying tournament included facing off against “high-scoring” star Oscar Schmidt of Brazil.

So how did Barkley react to having to play against the internationally revered Schmidt?

In typical Sir Charles NSFW fashion, according to Jack McCallum’s just released “Dream Team” book.

“Ooh, Oscar Schmidt! I’m shaking in my boots. I guard Larry Bird and James Worthy and Kevin McHale and Dominique Wilkins and a dozen other guys during the season. Why the fuck would I be worried about Oscar Schmidt?”

Jack McCallum’s “Dream Team: How Michael, Magic, Larry, Charles, and the Greatest Team of All Time Conquered the World and Changed the Game of Basketball Forever” came out Tuesday, July 10, so we’ve been combing through it for interesting tidbits throughout the week.

