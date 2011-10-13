Charles Barkley Feels Uncomfortable Taking His TNT Analyst Salary During The NBA Lockout

A Charles Barkley headline is often full of hi-jinx and tomfoolery. But this time, it’s about something sensible and charitable.



On ESPN Chicago radio’s “The Waddle and Silvy Show,” the outspoken TNT analyst said he’d feel so uncomfortable receiving a paycheck during the NBA lockout that he’s considering donating his salary to charity.

“I haven’t told anybody, but I’m actually – believe it or not – I’m leaning toward donating it to charity,” Barkley said. “I don’t think it’s cool for me to take money I haven’t earned.”

His contract as a TNT NBA analyst pays him whether games are played or not.

This would be a noble move by Barkley. Although the Vegas casinos may disagree.

