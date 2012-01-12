Charles Barkley Can't Help Himself, Calls Tim Tebow 'The National Nightmare'

Photo: AP Images and Flickr Creative Commons

Charles Barkley, who can’t buy a pack of smokes without running into nine people he has offended, was bound to chime in on Tim Tebow and Tebowmania. Maybe the only surprise is that it took this long.Sir Charles appeared on 97.5 the Fanatic in Philadelphia to talk about his appearance on Saturday Night Live. And as is the case with everything in society right now, the conversation turned to Tebow (via SportsRadioInterviews.com)…



The national nightmare continues. Hey listen I like Tim Tebow but there comes a point, he had a great game…I’m like he does play quarterback. He is supposed to play well…let’s just say the jury is still out on Tebow. He seems like a nice kid but these ups and downs are so different. The jury is still out on Tebow. Just because he had a great game and made four or five great throws yesterday doesn’t mean he’s gonna be a great starting quarterback in the NFL.

And when the host asked Barkley if he has had enough of Tebow, Barkley responded “I think the world has.”

There you go folks. Charles Barkley just declared the end of Tebow-time. We can all go back to hating Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.

