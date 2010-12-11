Charles And Camilla Under Attack Makes The Front Page Around the World

Ujala Sehgal
Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla’s car was attacked in London by angry student protesters, and it made front page news all over the world.

Prince Charles and Camilla were unharmed, although both students and police suffered injuries in the clash.

An Associated Press photographer saw demonstrators kick the car in Regent Street, in the heart of London’s shopping district. The car then sped off.

His photograph now graces the front page of newspapers all over the world.

