Charl Schwartzel threw a fit and broke his 6-iron in two pieces after a poor shot from the rough at Muirfield today.



After his approach came up short of the green, he hammer-threw his club into the ground.

The full sequence:

Charl picked up the top half:

And his caddie picked up the bottom:

He’s down a club now:

