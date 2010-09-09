Americans Are More Caring Than 99% Of The World

Here’s a rare bit of information to make Americans feel good about themselves.



A UK-based think tank rated Americans fifth in the world in a composite index of charitable activity, including giving money, volunteering, and helping a stranger. Only Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand ranked higher.

Charity-wise, Americans do better than the British, French, Chinese, and the rest of the world.

Now Check Out 15 Signs The US Has Permanently Lost Its Grip On The Western Hemisphere >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.