Americans Are More Caring Than 99% Of The World

Gus Lubin

Here’s a rare bit of information to make Americans feel good about themselves.

A UK-based think tank rated Americans fifth in the world in a composite index of charitable activity, including giving money, volunteering, and helping a stranger. Only Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand ranked higher.

Charity-wise, Americans do better than the British, French, Chinese, and the rest of the world.

map

