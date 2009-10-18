Balloon Boy Hoax Dad To Be Charged With Crime

The local sheriff’s department met with members of the Heene family — now to forever be known as the balloon family — and apparently it did not go well for the parents.



NYT: Two days after a Colorado family told police that their homemade flying saucer had floated out of their backyard carrying a 6-year-old boy, prompting a widespread search and national news media coverage, the authorities said Saturday evening that charges were pending in the case.

The announcement, by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, indicated that the authorities had gleaned new information from the family of Richard and Mayumi Heene after interviewing them for hours earlier in the day.

The specific charges were not identified, but as we mentioned, filing a false police report is a Class 3 misdemeanour in Colorado, which carries a maximum sentence of 6 months and a maximum fine of $750. Such a misdemeanour “hardly seems serious enough under the circumstances,” the sheriff, Jim Alderen, said. He told the press he is talking to the district attorney and federal authorities see see if additional charges are appropriate.

Local authorities said earlier that they would also seek restitution if the event turned out to be a hoax.

Considering the number of people involved in what was hoped to be a “rescue,” this thing seems to be becoming more and more costly for the Heenes.

