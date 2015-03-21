'King of Instagram' Dan Bilzerian won't face criminal charges for kicking a woman in the face

facebook.com/danbilzerianofficial Dan Bilzerian is the King of Instagram.

The King of Instagram is off the hook.

Last year, model Vanessa Castano sued the famed Instagrammer, Dan Bilzerian, after she alleged he kicked her in the face at night club in Miami, Florida.

Then, just days later, Bilzerian was arrested at LAX for detonating a homemade bomb in Las Vegas.

Now People Magazine reports police say Bilzerian won’t be charged. Bilzerian maintains he broke up a fight at the club.

From People,

A Miami Beach Police Department spokesperson confirms to PEOPLE that the investigation into the nightclub incident has been closed. And earlier this month, the explosive charges went away after Bilzerian pleaded no contest to a reduced misdemeanour charge of failing to extinguish a fire. He paid restitution and will film a PSA.

Bilzerian, who has over 7 million followers on Instagram, was given his title after posting image after image of a lifestyle filled with scantily-clad women, guns, and stacks of money.

He recently threw a party featuring alligators and mermaids (you can check that out here.)

“I don’t believe in violence against women,” Bilzerian told People. “I would never assault a woman. It got blown so far out of proportion.”

He adds, “people see my pictures and think that I’m an a–hole, but I’m really not trying to go in that direction.”

