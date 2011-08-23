The Charges Against DSK Will Be Dropped

Photo: AP

The NY DA’s office filed today requesting that the charges against DSK be dropped.This does not come as a surprise, as today’s meeting was planned recently, indicating that something big was going to happen.



The maid’s lawyer said this morning that he suspected the charges would be dropped.

Now they just need to be officially dropped. Then DSK can return to politics.

