Chargers have reached an agreement on moving to LA stadium, but the move is still up in the air

The Chargers have reached a principle agreement with the Rams to share Stan Kroenke’s proposed future stadium in Inglewood, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

The deal paves the way for the Chargers to move to L.A., should they decide to leave San Diego. Franchise owner Dean Spanos has until January 15, 2017 to decide whether or not the team is moving.

While the details of the agreement have not been made official, the L.A. Times reported that “there is a strong likelihood” the Chargers will be tenants in Inglewood, paying $1 per year to play in Inglewood.

The Union-Tribune reports that an announcement about when the Chargers will move is expected shortly.

As Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky notes, there’s no real good news for San Diego fans. Either Spanos is using this handshake agreement with Kroenke as leverage against the city of San Diego so that they take on a larger chunk of the cost for a new stadium, or they’re moving to L.A. The latter seems much more likely.

We’ll update the post when we hear more…

