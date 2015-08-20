Take a flight through the futuristic $1.8 billion stadium the Chargers and Raiders want to build in Los Angeles

The San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders unveiled the video presentation they recently made to the NFL that shows the latest renderings of their proposed $US1.8 billion stadium in Carson that would bring the NFL back to Los Angeles.

The presentation was led by former 49ers executive Carmen Policy and the teams are going all out in this endeavour, even getting Kiefer Sutherland to narrate the video.

Below are some of the highlights of this stadium which is unlike anything we have ever seen with the video provided by RaiderCentral.

The first reaction to seeing the Carson stadium is simply 'wow.' One end of the stadium is open with a gigantic replica Lombardi Trophy shooting up through the concourse. YouTube/RaiderCentral A view of the same end of the stadium from the inside reveals that the lower level (below the black line) is actually built below ground-level with an enormous videoboard that circles that end of the stadium. YouTube/RaiderCentral The other end is closed but has the same wrap-around videoboard. YouTube/RaiderCentral The exterior of the stadium is described as 'sleek, smooth, aerodynamic, designed to be an instant classic.' The video had a not-so-subtle reminder that a new stadium in Los Angeles means futures Super Bowls would be coming to Hollywood. YouTube/RaiderCentral The walk up to the main concourse shows more gigantic curved videoboards and a view of the bottom of the Lombardi Trophy. The interstate access will include dedicated 'VIP lanes' and 'premium fans' will have access to valet parking. YouTube/RaiderCentral For tailgaters, the outside of the stadium will include 7 outdoor video screens and 22,500 square-feet of video boards that will air NFL Sunday Ticket's 'Red Zone' channel. YouTube/RaiderCentral There will also be a local farmer's market. YouTube/RaiderCentral ... and a pavilion for pre-game concerts. YouTube/RaiderCentral ... and a youth field for kids to play on before the game. YouTube/RaiderCentral The top of the 85-foot tall Lombardi Trophy is actually the central piece of a 56,000 square-foot bar. YouTube/RaiderCentral There is also an exclusive bar just for premium fans that opens to the field and has an on-field patio. Meanwhile, the Hollywood Club will be 'the place to be seen' and would be the largest open-air premium lounge in the NFL. The suites can be open-air and will come with a wall of TVs. YouTube/RaiderCentral The suites also have access to their own private lounge. YouTube/RaiderCentral Next door would be an NFL Campus to 'help extend the NFL's presence in LA,' which would include NFL Network studios among other things. YouTube/RaiderCentral Here is the full video via Raiders Central. (video provider='youtube' id='gstweeb9eNU' size='xlarge' align='center')

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.