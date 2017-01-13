The Chargers are officially moving to Los Angeles

After months of debate, the Chargers are officially leaving San Diego to move to Los Angeles.
After a report said the team was expected to make the announcement on Thursday, the team changed its Twitter handle to say “Los Angeles Chargers,” then released a letter from owner Dean Spanos announcing the move.
The Chargers will share a stadium in Inglewood with the Los Angeles Rams.
