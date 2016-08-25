The Chargers just drew a line in the sand with Joey Bosa, and their standoff has gotten uglier than ever

The San Diego Chargers’ contact impasse with No. 3 draft pick Joey Bosa hit a new low on Wednesday.

Bosa has been holding out of training camp and preseason, reportedly refusing to sign his rookie year deal over a deferred signing bonus and “offset language” — a stipulation that prevents a team from paying the remainder of a player’s contract if he gets cut before his contract expires.

With the regular season just two weeks away, the Chargers reportedly made Bosa “their best offer,” and it was rejected by Bosa’s camp.

San Diego Tribune’s Michael Gelkin first reported the new development:

Chargers proposed to Joey Bosa what they made clear is their best offer, source says. It was declined. Offer pulled. Two sides are nowhere.

With the offer off the table, the Chargers then released a shockingly transparent statement, laying out some details of the offer and threatening a worse deal in the future.

Statement from the San Diego Chargers on defensive end Joey Bosa. pic.twitter.com/BayBGeN22x

The Chargers believe that with Bosa’s extended absence from training camp, he won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. And if he can’t play all 16 games, then the Chargers won’t make him a bigger offer than what they have presented.

