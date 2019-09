The Jets got off to the worst start possible in a big game against the Chargers today.



On the first drive of the game, Mark Sanchez completed a pass to Dustin Keller. Keller didn’t secure the ball, and Chargers linebacker Donald Butler ripped it out of his hands and ran it in for a touchdown.

The Jets went on to win 27-21.

Here’s the video:

