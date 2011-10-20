A San Diego Chargers Cheerleader Is 85% Deaf So She Memorizes Every Dance From Start To Finish

Photo: San Diego Chargers

Melissa Adams lost 85% of her hearing when she was five, but she still dances well enough to be on the San Diego Chargers cheerleading squad.To make up for her hearing disability, she memorizes each dance start to finish and has a teammate simply tap her on the shoulder as her cue to start.



“If the music were to turn off it wouldn’t matter for me because I would just keep going,” she told FOX5 in San Diego.

Adams also owns a web development business with her husband.

She tried out for the team five times before finally making it two years ago.

(story via Shutdown Corner)

