This Portable Battery Has A Standard Wall Outlet And Can Fully Charge Your Laptop Multiple Times

A promising-looking crowdfunding project has just launched on Indiegogo. The ChargeAll bills itself as “the world’s smallest portable power outlet,” a take-anywhere battery that features the obvious USB connection for charging your phone, but also includes a standard U.S. power outlet for powering any other devices you’d normally plug into the wall.

Here’s a GIF of it in action!

It comes in two versions: “powerful,” which can store 18,000 milliamp hours of power, and the slightly smaller “portable,” with a (still respectable) 12,000mAh.

In practical terms, the “powerful” model would be able to “charge your phone for an entire week or fully charge your laptop multiple times,” so it’s easy to imagine this accessory being a total boon for road warriors who need to run various gadgets without fear of dead batteries.

In terms of size, the ChargeAll is a little larger than your iPhone. Here’s a graphic from the company so you can get a sense of scale:

The smaller model costs $US119 and the larger is $US149 (a limited number of early-bird offers on these are available for $US109 and $US139, respectively). If you’re into the idea, you can show some monetary support on Indiegogo and see your device arrive around the projected September 2014 time frame.

The company’s full pitch video appears below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.