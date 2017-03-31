Charge your phone in comfort with these extra long lightning cables

Picture: iStock

We spend a lot of time on our phones – so it makes sense if our batteries usually hit that dreaded 10 percent mark before the day’s even half over. That’s why it’s important to stock up on chargers whenever you can, and now you can re-up on three extra-long Lightning charging cables for a fraction of the cost.

For $26 AUD [$20 USD], you get three 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning Cables to keep your Apple devices powered throughout the day. Keep a cable at home, another in the car, and the last one at work to ensure you’ll always have one in reach when you need a boost. Speaking of reach, the cables’ 10-foot length gives you more flexibility than ever. Plus, they’re MFi certified, so you can rest assured they’ll charge your devices safely.

This charging trio normally goes for $116 AUD, but you can get them on sale for only $26 AUD [$20 USD], saving nearly 80% off!

Please note that all deals in the deal store are in US dollars. Additional shipping costs may apply for physical items.

Get this deal





Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider, the US partner of BI Australia’s publishing company Allure Media, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.Insider Picks are independent of Allure Media’s editorial and advertising teams. Click here to learn more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.