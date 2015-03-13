Charge two devices at once with the electric blue Power Vault [72% off]

Business Insider’s Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. And full disclosure: Business Insider has affiliate partnerships so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Imagine a portable charger that’s no bigger than an old iPod nano.

Well, great news: it exists.

The Power Vault portable battery pack is lightweight, compact, and comes in an eye-catching electric blue colour.

It can charge two gadgets simultaneously. So if you’re someone who always needs both their smartphone and tablet on hand, this is the mini gadget for you.

Power Vault: 18000mAh portable battery pack: $US109.00 $US29.99 [72% off]

[email protected]

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners, including Amazon. Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions. We operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback.Have something you think we should know about? Email us at

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.