Here's The Best Solution For Reforming Our Broken Immigration System

Miguel, 3, clings to his father, Miguel, an illegal immigrant, Aug. 27, 2010, in San Juan, Texas.

Photo: AP Photo

Tax incoming immigrants.This is what Gary Becker, a professor of economics at University of Chicago, suggests the United States must do to attract the best and brightest from around the world.



The entrance fee, which he arbitrarily puts at $50,000, would also help illegal immigrants currently in the country gain legal status.

Becker, a Nobel laureate, claims illegal aliens, especially those who have done financially well, “hate living under the cloud” and would readily pay the amount, even if it has to be financed through loans.

In addition, it would curb future illegal immigration coming from Mexico, as people would be given the attractive option of entering the United States legally, according to Becker.

