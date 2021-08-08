8 of the wackiest DC characters James Gunn considered for ‘The Suicide Squad’

Batman fans are probably familiar with Man-Bat.

If you grew up watching “Batman the Animated Series,” you’ll recognize the character as the scientist, Dr. Robert Kirkland Langstrom, who transformed into a humanoid, feral bat after a lab test gone wrong.

Though the character started out as a villain, he was later shown to be more of an anti-hero.

“In a lot of ways, Man-Bat is one of my favorite characters. I really kind of wanted to do Man-Bat, but I think I chose Weasel instead and King Shark instead,” Gunn told Buzzfeed during a virtual Q&A after an early screening of the film, which Insider attended.