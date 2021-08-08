8 of the wackiest DC characters James Gunn considered for ‘The Suicide Squad’

- “The Suicide Squad” features over 20 anti-heroes and villains, like King Shark and Peacemaker.
- Director James Gunn was able to pick almost any DC characters he wanted to for his standalone film.
- Man-Bat, Solomon Grundy, and Punch are among the characters who didn’t make the cut.
He added that every character in “TSS” was “chosen for a purpose, great or small.” Some characters, though he loved them, didn’t make sense for the story he was trying to tell.
Below, find some of the more obscure characters who Gunn considered including, and, if known, the reason why they didn’t make the squad.
Though the character started out as a villain, he was later shown to be more of an anti-hero.
“In a lot of ways, Man-Bat is one of my favorite characters. I really kind of wanted to do Man-Bat, but I think I chose Weasel instead and King Shark instead,” Gunn told Buzzfeed during a virtual Q&A after an early screening of the film, which Insider attended.
Chemo is a plastic container that’s brought to life after a scientist pours a failed formula into it. In the comics, he’s crossed paths with Lex Luthor and Batman.
If he wasn’t a supervillain spewing toxic waste at whatever comes his way, he would almost be a bit cute.
His story certainly aligns with that of “The Suicide Squad,” given that he appeared during a time of political unrest and rebellions. The creature winds up turning Bats and the boy wonder into flat 2D versions of themselves during a fight.
Gunn hasn’t addressed why Rainbow Creature was passed over, but it’s possible he was an alternative idea for Polka-Dot Man, whose many different colored spots all contain different abilities in the comics.
The trickster Batman villain looks like a small child in an over-sized Batsuit. The character, who worships Batman, uses tech from the fifth dimension to, more or less, be a nuisance to his hero.
Unsurprisingly, he usually angers Batman.
Gunn told a fan on Twitter that, as an animal lover, he wasn’t sure he personally wanted to see the character “expressed cinematically.”