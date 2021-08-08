Search

8 of the wackiest DC characters James Gunn considered for ‘The Suicide Squad’

Kirsten Acuna
Some of the very large cast of 'The Suicide Squad' on set with director James Gunn.
Blackguard, Mongal, Captain Boomerang, Javelin, and Savant are among the many DC villains you see in ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Jessica Miglio/™ & © DC Comics
  • “The Suicide Squad” features over 20 anti-heroes and villains, like King Shark and Peacemaker.
  • Director James Gunn was able to pick almost any DC characters he wanted to for his standalone film.
  • Man-Bat, Solomon Grundy, and Punch are among the characters who didn’t make the cut.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Gunn shared a tweet thread in July showcasing some of the many members of DC’s Rogues Gallery he considered having in “The Suicide Squad.”
James gunn
Gunn has a folder with all the DC characters he considered for ‘The Suicide Squad.’ Richard Harbaugh/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images
“When I first considered taking the job of writing #TheSuicideSquad I kept a file folder of characters I was considering. Here are just a few (of many) that didn’t make the cut,” Gunn tweeted.

He added that every character in “TSS” was “chosen for a purpose, great or small.” Some characters, though he loved them, didn’t make sense for the story he was trying to tell.

Below, find some of the more obscure characters who Gunn considered including, and, if known, the reason why they didn’t make the squad.

Batman fans are probably familiar with Man-Bat.
Man-Bat in Batman the Animated Series
Here’s Man-Bat as he looked in his first appearance on ‘Batman the Animated Series.’ Warner Bros. Animation
If you grew up watching “Batman the Animated Series,” you’ll recognize the character as the scientist, Dr. Robert Kirkland Langstrom, who transformed into a humanoid, feral bat after a lab test gone wrong.

Though the character started out as a villain, he was later shown to be more of an anti-hero.

“In a lot of ways, Man-Bat is one of my favorite characters. I really kind of wanted to do Man-Bat, but I think I chose Weasel instead and King Shark instead,” Gunn told Buzzfeed during a virtual Q&A after an early screening of the film, which Insider attended.

Chemo’s powers would have been tough to see play out on screen without him hurting the rest of the team.
Batman villain Chemo in 2016's 'Batman Unlimited: Mech vs. Mutants.'
Chemo was created by writer Robert Kanigher and artists Ross Andru and Mike Esposito. Batman fights him in 2016’s ‘Batman Unlimited: Mech vs. Mutants,’ seen above. WB Animation
Introduced in 1962, Chemo was initially a villain for the hero group, Metal Men.

Chemo is a plastic container that’s brought to life after a scientist pours a failed formula into it. In the comics, he’s crossed paths with Lex Luthor and Batman.

If he wasn’t a supervillain spewing toxic waste at whatever comes his way, he would almost be a bit cute.

The Rainbow Creature is an obscure, older Batman villain.
Rainbow Creature's first appearance in DC Comics.
The Rainbow Creature, created by Bill Finger and artist Sheldon Moldoff, first appeared in 1960’s Batman #134. DC Comics
The Rainbow Creature comes from a volcano in South America. Each of his radiant four colors has a different power: fire, freeze, vaporize, and the ability to flatten items.

His story certainly aligns with that of “The Suicide Squad,” given that he appeared during a time of political unrest and rebellions. The creature winds up turning Bats and the boy wonder into flat 2D versions of themselves during a fight.

Gunn hasn’t addressed why Rainbow Creature was passed over, but it’s possible he was an alternative idea for Polka-Dot Man, whose many different colored spots all contain different abilities in the comics.

Gunn has discussed his love for Bat-Mite in the past.
Bat-Mite in Batman the Brave and the Bold
Bat-Mite first appeared in Detective Comics issue No. 267. He was created by Bill Finger and artist Sheldon Moldoff. Here he is in ‘Batman: The Brave and the Bold.’ Warner Bros. Animation
“I have had a Bat-Mite statuette on my desk in my office for many years. Bat-Mite is perfect and creepy,” Gunn tweeted back in 2020.

The trickster Batman villain looks like a small child in an over-sized Batsuit. The character, who worships Batman, uses tech from the fifth dimension to, more or less, be a nuisance to his hero.

Unsurprisingly, he usually angers Batman.

Plastique was originally a Firestorm villain.
Plastique rips skin to show bombs in Justice League Unlimited
Plastique is seen as part of Task Force X in ‘Justice League Unlimited’ above. Warner Bros. Animation
The original version of Plastique was a woman who had plastic bombs attached to her outfit. It didn’t sound like the smartest idea.
Dogwelder does some unspeakable things to canines.
Dogwelder villain in Hitman comic series
Dogwelder was part of a group called Section 8. His first comic appearance was in 1997’s Hitman issue No. 18. DC Comics
The non-speaking character has a penchant for taking pups and welding them to people’s faces.

Gunn told a fan on Twitter that, as an animal lover, he wasn’t sure he personally wanted to see the character “expressed cinematically.”

Punch and Jewelee are the jester couple Harley Quinn wishes she and the Joker were.
First appearance of Punch and Jewelee
Here’s Punch and Jewelee in their first appearance on the cover of Captain Atom Vol. 1 issue No. 85. DC Comics
The husband and wife thieves have a child. Fans have pointed out that their relationship is one that should be rooted for instead of the toxic one between Harley and Mister J.
There were some pretty iconic villains who Gunn considered, too.
Bane
Tom Hardy famously played Bane in ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’ Screenshot/YouTube
The list of more recognizable villains who were almost in Gunn’s “The Suicide Squad” includes Bane, Livewire, Solomon Grundy, Killer Frost, Mr. Freeze, Deathstroke, and Katana.