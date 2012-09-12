26 Radical Beliefs Of Great Business Leaders

Photo: Flickr/frankh

1. Just because you aren’t sure what to do, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do anything.2. The daily grind is better than being run over.



3. Being a “nut job” is a just matter of everyone else’s limited perspective.

4. Limits are for ordinary people. Rules are for everyone.

5. Bravado isn’t the same as bravery.

6. There will always be someone telling you that “you’ve got it all wrong.”

7. Experience is what you earn right after you need it.

8. Success always takes a lot more effort than you think is necessary.

9. Authenticity is an action verb.

10. You’re always wrong until you’re right.

11. Conquest is a contact sport. So is culture change.

12. Revenge is good motivation. A dream is better motivation.

13. You can always be better. You might never be the best ever though.

14. If you don’t trust your gut who else should?

15. Curiosity is the gateway to breakthrough.

16. Everything that happens is an opportunity. Whining hides that from view.

17. Being reliable is a good religion.

18. Small things get bigger faster then you can make the big things small again.

19. Anyone who calls themselves a guru isn’t one.

20. The more logical your business plan is, the less likely it is to change the world.

21. Better questions are better than better answers.

22. Passive aggression is nether passive nor aggressive.

23. Persistence is the biggest difference maker.

24. You can’t “do what it takes” and still lose. So do what it takes.

25. What you get is what they see and what they’ll want to get for themselves.

26. Behind every smile is a wounded warrior looking for a reason to fight for you.

This story was originally published by Edgy Conversations.

