This Is What It Takes To Be A Desirable Single In 2014

The beginning of a new year often signals the beginning of lots of things. Perhaps you created a list of resolutions: get healthier, get out of debt, call home more.

If giving online dating a try (or perhaps, more effort) was on your list, dating site Plenty Of Fish just came out with a study revealing the types of people that were deemed “most desirable” based on volume of messages received by other members on its site.

This is good news if you’re 25, rich, and Catholic.

The study was based on more than 1.8 million messages sent between heterosexual singles across the US. Their sample involved more than 81,000 heterosexual singles between the ages of 25 and 35.

Researchers analysed attributes, demographics, physical traits and length of profiles to identify the “most desirable single men and women in 2014.”

We suggest you take the following with a grain of salt. For example, Plenty Of Fish is a site that tends to attract more Christian users, so the idea that Christians are the most desirable according to this study makes sense.

So what makes someone desirable?

Millennials Triumph

For both sexes, those in their mid-20s had more success and received more messages.

Get a dog!

Women who own a dog received 5% more messages than those who were without a canine companion.

Be rich

Not surprisingly, the study suggests you’re more desirable if you’re not broke. Women who make between $US50-75k a year and men who make between $US75-150k a year tend to attract more prospective dates.

Lawyers and Drinkers

Men who took the bar and women who frequent the bar are characteristics of desirable singles, says Plenty Of Fish.

Women who drink receive 4.4% more messages than the average woman on the site. Female non-drinkers receive almost 24% fewer messages. Also, women who describe themselves as “thin” (as opposed to athletic or curvy) receive more messages.

Men who have a Doctorate, MD or Law degree receive 33% more messages compared to the average single guy.

