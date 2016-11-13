Chappelle brings back classic characters to 'SNL' to spoof 'The Walking Dead' season 7 premiere

Since Dave Chappelle was announced to host “Saturday Night Live,” fans have been wondering if the comedian would bring any of his former “Chappelle’s Show” characters to the show.

Chappelle more than delivered. He didn’t just bring back one of his classic characters, he brought back several of them for a sketch spoofing the anticipated season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead,” which saw the death of two of the series’ popular characters.

Chappelle played the AMC series’ new bat-wielding villain, Negan, while including several of the characters he made popular on his former Comedy Central show including Tyrone Biggums, player hater Andy Johnston, his take on Lil’ Jon, and blind black white supremacist Clayton Bigsby who sported one of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

NBC Chappelle reprising his popular character of Tyrone Biggums.

While the sketch reunited Chappelle with Donnell Rawlings of “Chappelle’s Show,” the first-time “SNL” host didn’t have help in the sketch from any of the late-night show’s other cast members, and he didn’t need it. He nailed it.

You can watch the video here via Uproxx.

We’ll update this story with the SNL embed when it becomes available.

