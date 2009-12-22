Chaos Rules At Gatwick Airport, As Passengers Turn Violent During Wintry Weather

If you thought the holiday travel season was a disaster in the US — and it is — the situation in the UK is way worse, as both weather and a chunnel SNAFU have pushed travellers to teh breaking point.



The Guardian: The woman who was wearing a Santa hat and towing a large red suitcase began screaming in the middle of the South terminal at Gatwick airport, her festive goodwill exhausted.

She was dragged away by police during one of the many occasions when they were forced to intervene as frustrated travellers vented their anger on airport and airline staff, after being stranded at the airport when dozens of flights were cancelled because of the snow.

Passengers told how they were left waiting on planes on the runway for more than five hours before being escorted back to the airport and told their flights were cancelled. Long queues stretched back from the hotel reservations counter, as families hoping to get away for some Christmas break sunshine tried to book somewhere to stay for the night.

