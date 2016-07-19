Republican convention begins with complete chaos

Chaos briefly engulfed the floor of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Monday as “Never Trump” delegates from multiple states urged for a roll-call vote on a measure that would have unbound delegates.

Delegates opposed to Donald Trump erupted in anger after the chair of the convention found “insufficient support” for a vote that would allow Republican delegates to become “unbound,” which would permit them to vote against Trump.

Earlier in the day, it appeared as though the state delegations attempting to unbind the delegates had the support necessary to force a roll-call vote, but several state delegations backed out at the last minute.

As the chair announced the failure of the rules-vote push, many delegates chanted “Roll-call vote,” while pro-Trump delegates chanted “USA.”

Delegates from states like Utah and Virginia sought recognition from the chair to call for a vote, but it was repeatedly rejected.

Sen. Mike Lee, a Utah delegate who has criticised the real-estate magnate for what he characterises as dirty campaign tactics, said:

“I have never in all my life, certainly in six years in the United States Senate, prior to that as a lifelong Republican, never seen anything like this. “There is no precedent for this in parliamentary procedure. There is no precedent for this in the rules of the Republican National Convention. We are now in uncharted territory. Somebody owes us an explanation. I have never seen the chair abandoned like that. They vacated the stage entirely.”

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, who has been lobbying to unbind the delegate in Cleveland all week, threw his convention badge on the ground in protest after the measure failed.

