Chaos In Midtown As 'America's Next Top Model' Hopefuls Flee Bomb Scare (CLIP)

A screaming mob of “America’s Next Top Model” contestants fled the Park Central Hotel in midtown Manhattan yesterday morning after word of a bomb threat rippled through the crowd.

The group was there to try out for Tyra Bank’s CW hit game show. Two contestants are in the hospital. Police arrested three for inciting the riot. From the Daily News:

Pandemonium erupted outside of an “America’s Next Top Model” casting call in midtown Saturday when an overheating car triggered a stampede of catwalk-craving cuties.

Screaming as they ran for their lives, hundreds of hotties in heels toppled over barricades along W. 55th St. after several people in the crowd started yelling, “There’s a bomb!”

