Chaos In Cocoa As Uncertainty Reigns In Key Supply Country

Prices for cocoa have been fluctuating violently due to uncertainty over the future of the Ivory Coast’s government.



Prices have skyrocketed since the election, which saw the current President Laurent Gbago refuse to step down after being beaten by challenger Alassane Ouattara.

The UN, U.S., France, and the African Union have all backed the election results that saw the president beaten. Now the African Union is sending Kenyan Prime Minister Odinga to negotiate a deal.

In the meantime, cocoa prices have fallen today on news the Ivory Coast’s product was reaching the international market.

