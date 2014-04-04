Jim Chanos Recommends Shorting Sotheby's

Famed short-seller Jim Chanos, the founder of Kynikos Associates, recommended shorting Sotheby’s on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” this morning.

He also shared this chart about how the auction house’s stock price tracks bubbles:

Check out Sotheby’s stock price over the years $BID via Jim Chanos pic.twitter.com/IeOHKNQbXF

— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) April 3, 2014

Activist investors Daniel Loeb (Third Point) and Mick McGuire (Marcato) are long the stock and hold massive positions.

