Jim Chanos Is Tired Of People Blaming Obama's Victory For The Market Sell Off

Obama still has a few strong supporters on Wall Street, and hedge fund manager and legendary short-seller Jim Chanos is definitely one of them.So in the past two days, as the market has sold off, he’s shared some words with Absolute Return on why he’s over people blaming it on Obama’s victory.



From Absolute Reuturn (via HFI):

The market has been acting choppy since 3Q earnings have been out anyway, and let’s face it we’ve had a pretty good run this Fall… Attributing specific daily market moves to political events I’ve learned is kind of a mug’s game. I don’t think anyone knows for sure. It could have as much to do with the Chinese power transition as it does the U.S. election for all we know.

So there, everyone just take a chill pill.

