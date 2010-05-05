Chanos: China Has Been A Good Place To Be Short

We hope to bring you fuller video and coverage later, but Jim Chanos and Stephen Roach just concluded a very interesting debate on China on Bloomberg Television.



Chanos, obviously, is a sceptic. Roach is a bull.

Roach thinks migration from the rural areas to the city will continue. Chanos thinks we could see reverse migration, as the property boom ends and peasants are forced back to the countryside.

Another point, which we can’t agree with enough, is the absurdity of Western commenters going out of your way to praise Chinese government policy moves, while slamming government intervention in the economy domestically.

When asked by a member of the audience what might prompt him to cover his short, Chanos obviously didn’t say, but did hint he’s done well so far — not surprising given some of the recent carnage in China and elated markets.

Forw what it’s worth, Chanos reiterated that he’s not short Shanghai stocks directly. Hong Kong property plays and commodity firms are more likely.

See our interview with Jim Chanos on China here >

