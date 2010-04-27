Chanos Calls For Widespread DOJ Investigations Of Failed Firms

Good stuff on CNBC this morning, as both Jim Chanos and Bill Ackman are on “Defending the Shorts,” which has a big tone of self-aggrandizement and triumphalism, though it’s still interesting.



Chanos’ sharpest line: The DOJ needs to get in the game and go after firms that collapsed to see who was serially marking assets too high.

“I don’t know why they’re not going after this stuff.”

Bill Ackman, meanwhile, says his battle with bond insurer MBIA could also warrant a similar investigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.