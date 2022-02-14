A complete timeline of Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz’s relationship

- Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz became romantically linked in 2021.
- The stars have since gone public with their relationship and spoken about each other in interviews.
- Tatum will star in the upcoming movie “Pussy Island,” which marks Kravitz’s directorial debut.
“Pussy Island” centers on a cocktail waitress named Frida and a billionaire tech mogul named Slater King (Tatum).
“Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline in June 2021. “I just knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter.”
She shared similar comments months later in an interview with Elle, saying that she felt like Tatum would be “brave enough” to be part of the movie.
“You need to be so far from who this is, where it’s not scary,” she said. “And I don’t think we’ve ever seen him play someone dark. I’m excited to see him do that.”
E! News reported that the relationship rumor was not accurate and a source told People, “They’re working together on an upcoming project and it’s not true that they’re dating.”
Tatum’s last known relationship was with the musician Jessie J, who he dated on and off from 2018 to 2020. He also shares a daughter named Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, who he was married to from 2009 to 2018.
“I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan,” Kravitz replied.
Tatum said that he “totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can’t ever do that again. And I said, ‘OK, fine.'”
He added: “I feel cooler, and her point of view on me and Crocs was legit. She had a good argument. The one thing I can pull off is listening.”
“They are spending a lot of time together and having fun,” an anonymous source told E! News. “They are more than just close friends or costars. Their relationship has grown into more.”
Shortly after, they were seen smiling while drinking iced coffee in NYC.
On another occasion that month, Tatum and Kravitz were photographed exiting a supermarket in upstate New York with items like flowers, toilet paper, and a roasting pan.
They were seen again in Manhattan and Brooklyn, too. A source told People, “They spent the weekend in NYC, strolled around the city, met up with friends and visited the Guggenheim Museum. They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry.”
In late August, fans also noticed that Tatum was following several fan accounts dedicated to Kravitz on Instagram, including @zoekravitzsource and @kravitzupdate.
Tatum and Kravitz walked the red carpet separately, with the “Magic Mike” star wearing a black Versace suit and the “High Fidelity” actress wearing a see-through Saint Laurent dress.
After leaving the event together, they went to the Cincoro Tequila Met Gala afterparty hosted by Alicia Keys, People reported. A source told the publication that the stars “did not take their hands off of each other.”
Weeks later, a source told People that the stars are “more relaxed lately” and “don’t seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore.”
The couple posted photos in their costumes on their Instagram stories.
“I was like, ‘You’ll need double the days,'” Tatum said. “She’s a perfectionist in the best possible way.”
Tatum said that “dressing became a bit of a chore” when he moved to LA and he “just got over it.” The actor said that when he took a break from acting a few years ago, he “really wanted to pay attention and figure out who I was.”
“I went on a little bit of a journey trying to do Balenciaga and all this shit,” he said. “And I was just like, ‘This ain’t me either. I don’t know what the kids are doing these days.’ And then some friends of mine, like you and Zo [Kravitz], were like, ‘Why don’t you just wear what you wear? Why don’t you just be you?'”
He added: “You gave me some very specific style tips. I’m really enjoying finding my own voice and my own way with some very beautiful guardrails.”
