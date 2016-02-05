Channing Tatum remembers his 'worst' audition ever for 'Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift'

He may have landed roles in hit films like “21 Jump Street” and “The Hateful Eight,” but model-turned-actor Channing Tatum has had terrible audition experiences.

During an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday night, Tatum said his worst audition was for the third “The Fast and the Furious” film, “Tokyo Drift.”

“I stopped in the middle of the audition, and I was like, ‘I think we’re done, right? This is terrible.'” Tatum said.

When asked why he stopped, Tatum said, “I blocked it out so I don’t remember the specifics, but it was a combination of probably me being just bad, not remembering the lines, totally freaked out. I was probably sweating a lot. They didn’t even try to stop me.”

Tatum said he initially auditioned for the role because he wanted to go to Tokyo “very badly.”

Vin Diesel announced Wednesday that three more “Fast and Furious” films are planned through 2021. Tatum is currently starring in the Coen brothers’ “Hail, Caesar!”

Watch Tatum talk about his audition below:





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.