Channing Tatum: I Will 'Never' Medicate My Child For Learning Disabilities

Vanity Fair”Magic Mike” star Channing Tatum and his actress-wife, Jenna Dewan, just welcomed their first child — a baby girl named Everly — on May 31 in London.



Tatum hasn’t even been a father for a week yet, but he’s already dishing on what kind of parent he will be in a controversial new interview in this month’s Vanity Fair.

The 33-year-old actor reveals he was heavily medicated for learning disabilities as a young student.

“I truly believe some people need medication. I did not. I did better at school when I was on it, but it made me a zombie,” Tatum explains to the magazine. “You become obsessive. Dexedrine, Adderall. It’s like any other drug. It’s like coke, or crystal meth. The more you do, the less it works.”

“For a time, it would work well. Then it worked less and my pain was more,” the actor continued. “I would go through wild bouts of depression, horrible comedowns. I understand why kids kill themselves. I absolutely do. You feel terrible. You feel soul-less. I’d never do it to my child.”

As for why Tatum was medicated in the first place, he reveals “I read so slow.”

But he has since learned how to handle his learning disabilities, telling the magazine, “If I have a script I’m going to read it five times slower than any other actor, but I’ll be able to tell you everything in it. It kills me that there are standardized tests geared towards just one kind of child.”

As for his own upbringing, Tatum admits his parents weren’t perfect.

“I don’t know anyone who did have perfect parents,” he says, but noting that “It’s provided me with lessons I’ll try to improve upon when I’m up to bat. I’m just going to be a good friend to my kid.”

But one kid Tatum is already worried about? 19-year-old child star, Justin Bieber.

“I worry about Bieber, man. That kid’s wildly talented. I hope he doesn’t fall down into the usual ways of young kids because it’s so hard for someone to be responsible when they’re not asked to be,” says the actor.

He explains, “We’re not asked to do things ourselves. You have someone there with a coffee. ‘You want food? I’ll get you food.'”

As for why Tatum hasn’t let fame go to his head, he says it’s because “I broke through at 24 or 25. I had lived a pretty diverse life.”

“I don’t remember who said it, but I do believe that whatever age you become famous, you end up staying that age,” he continues. “Because from that point you’re not asked to be a normal citizen.”

