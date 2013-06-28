Channing Tatum Got Pretty Goofy At The After Party For His New Film 'White House Down'

Channing Tatum’s new movie “White House Down” is out this Friday.



The film follows John Cale (Tatum) who heads to the White House for an interview and instead gets caught up saving the president (Jamie Foxx) during a hostage crisis.

The stars of the film have been attending premieres in both New York and Washington D.C.

After the New York City screening, the stars headed over to the Frick museum where Tatum hammed it up for the camera alongside on-screen daughter played by Joey King and executive producer Reid Carolin.

The photos are priceless.

This is by far the best.

Here’s one of the trio without the hijinks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.