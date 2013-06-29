US

Channing Tatum Battles IHOP Employees In Spoof Video 'Waffle House Down'

Aly Weisman

It’s not quite as good as parody video “Channing All Over Your Tatum,” but Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum have teamed up yet again to make a spoof sequel to this weekend’s “White House Down” titled “Waffle House Down.”

In the below clip, Tatum is forced to defend a Waffle House after it’s besieged by violent IHOP employees.

Watch the parody video below:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=MBOOD0iWccM

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.