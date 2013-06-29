Channing Tatum Battles IHOP Employees In Spoof Video 'Waffle House Down'

It’s not quite as good as parody video “Channing All Over Your Tatum,” but Jimmy Kimmel and Channing Tatum have teamed up yet again to make a spoof sequel to this weekend’s “White House Down” titled “Waffle House Down.”
In the below clip, Tatum is forced to defend a Waffle House after it’s besieged by violent IHOP employees.
Watch the parody video below:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=player_embedded&v=MBOOD0iWccM
